Breaking News : Former OSU football player gives back to community

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

👏👏👏 “I love football,” former Oklahoma State University running back and NFL Draft prospect Chuba Hubbard said. “The goal was always to go to the NFL, do big things, and play at the highest level, but I also realized the platform that comes with it and I definitely want to take advantage of that.”

Former Oklahoma State University running back and NFL Draft prospect Chuba Hubbard gave back to the community on Saturday. While in Stillwater for his pro day this past week, he “wanted to take the opportunity to positively impact the surrounding Oklahoma community that gave so much to him over the…. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.