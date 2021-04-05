Breaking News : Former Aide For Embattled Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz Claims Sex Crime Allegations Are ‘Baseless’

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

‘BASELESS’ CLAIMS – A former staff member for embattled Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz spoke to reporters Monday after FBI agents visited his home in connection to a federal investigation into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

A former staff member for embattled Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz spoke to reporters Monday after FBI agents visited his home in connection to a federal investigation into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.