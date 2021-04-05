Breaking News : Florida gas prices on the decline – NBC2 News

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

GAS PRICES ⏬

Pump prices have gradually declined since the state average reached the 2021 high of $2.91 per gallon on March 21.

Florida gas prices continue to drift lower, declining 6 cents in the past two weeks, according to The Auto Club Group . Read More

