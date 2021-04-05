Breaking News : First Amendment expert: Effort to make Bible official state book ‘unconstitutional’

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

First amendment experts say a Tennessee Representative’s efforts to make the Holy Bible the state’s official book is unconstitutional.

TELL US! Do you think states should have an “official book?” If so, what should Texas’ official book be?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – First amendment experts say a Tennessee Representative’s efforts to make the Holy Bible the state’s official book is unconstitutional. The resolution, sponsored by Representative Jerry Sexton (R-Bean Station) sponsored similar bills in the past that failed. &ldqu… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.