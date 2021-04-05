Breaking News : Fire hydrant flushing to begin in Marion on April 14th

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

During hydrant flushing, Marion residents may temporarily experience reduced water pressure or discolored water.

The Marion Water Department plan to begin flushing the water system beginning Wednesday, April 14, 2021, and will continue through mid-May, if necessary. Flushing typically begins around 8 a. m. and may continue through 2 a. m. Flushing hydrants is an important preventive maintenance activity that v… Read More

