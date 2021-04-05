Breaking News : Fire breaks out in multiple units at apartment building, second alarm called in

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Fire officials said that they could see smoke and flames coming from two different apartments when they arrived.

The fire spread to multiple units and into the attic, and at one point, they thought they had it contained, but smoke could be seen coming from another area.

The fire started just after 11:30 a.m. at the Westward Plaza Apartments on Westward Drive and Westrock Drive.

