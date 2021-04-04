Breaking News : Final Four: Buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime sends Gonzaga to championship game against Baylor

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

Two No. 1 seeds are left and facing each other for the men’s basketball championship: Baylor and Gonzaga.

Watching 68 teams battling for the NCAA title entirely in Indiana has brought back a flood of memories and comparisons to the state’s long-gone tournament format so familiar to the casual basketball fan because of “Hoosiers.” Read More

