Breaking News : FEMA COVID-19 vaccine site at NJIT no longer taking walk-ins; appointments now required

APPOINTMENT ONLY: News 12 New Jersey was told that the site had about 6,000 appointments scheduled for Monday.

The FEMA COVID-19 vaccine site at NJIT in Newark will no longer be taking walk-ins for vaccine doses. Those who wish to get the vaccine must make an appointment. Read More

