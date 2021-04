Breaking News : FBI Warns Against Fake Coronavirus Vaccination Cards Being Sold Online

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The FBI is issuing warnings about fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. http://nbcct.co/UrvihYl

Some people see that little vaccination card that comes with that first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as a badge of honor. Others see it as an opportunity to make money through a scam gaining popularity online. Read More

