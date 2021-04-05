Breaking News : Ex-NYCHA tenant association president in Coney Island stole $1,700 to pay for wigs, parking tickets and more: prosecutors

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

An ex-Brooklyn NYCHA tenant association president, Deborah Carter, spent more than $1,700 in federal funds on herself between 2016 and 2018, Brooklyn prosecutors alleged in previously unreported filings.

Carter used her Gravesend Houses debit card on a $400 trip to Texas, more than $250 for wigs and about $330 on dating websites, prosecutors say.

Deborah Carter, 65, former head of the Gravesend Houses tenant association, spent used more than $1,700 in federal funds on herself between 2016 and 2018, Brooklyn prosecutors alleged in previously unreported filings. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.