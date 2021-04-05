Breaking News : ER doc who pronounced George Floyd dead says ‘asphyxia’ was most likely cause of death

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Dr. Bradford Langenfeld told the jury that he tried resuscitating George Floyd. But Floyd was already under cardiac arrest at the hospital.

The doctor believed the cardiac arrest was likely caused by oxygen deficiency, also known as asphyxia.

The Minneapolis police chief and the emergency room doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead were the first witnesses to take the stand Monday during the second week of testimony in the Derek Chauvin murder trial. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.