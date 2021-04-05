Breaking News : Emaciated dog found chained in yard with no food or water gets forever home

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

HAPPY ENDING! Officer Huron discovered that the owner had passed away and family members were afraid of the dog, so had left him there, chained to a shed with a padlock.

The dog, now named Henley, was adopted by someone who drove all the way from New Orleans! 👏👏👏

SAN ANTONIO – City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) got a call back in February about an emaciated white dog chained up in a yard of a vacant house with no food or water. Officer Huron discovered that the owner had passed away and family members were afraid of the dog, so had left him there… Read More

