Breaking News : Egypt holds massive parade as mummified pharaohs get new home

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

The Egyptian government held a giant parade Saturday in Cairo to transport 22 royal mummies to a new museum.

Of the 22 mummies, 18 were pharaohs and four were other royals from the New Kingdom, which ruled Egypt between 1539 B.C. to 1075 B.C. The group included Ramses II and Queen Hatshepsut, the nation’s only woman pharaoh.

The mummies traveled 3 miles south from the Egyptian Museum to the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization. Read More

————————————————-

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.