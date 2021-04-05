Breaking News : ‘Economic blackmail’: McConnell condemns corporate backlash to Ga. voting law

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

“We are witnessing a coordinated campaign by powerful and wealthy people to mislead and bully the American people,” McConnell said in the statement.

“Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order. “

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a statement Monday accusing U.S. corporations that oppose the GOP-sponsored law curbing voting access in Georgia of using "economic blackmail to spread disinformation." Dozens of CEOs and corporations have spoken out in the wake of the law's passage.

