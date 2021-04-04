Breaking News : Easter Mass welcomes back parishioners to churches

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

One year ago, people could only watch the service from the safety of their homes. This year, churches are back open for service up to 75% capacity.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was certainly a different feel at Mass at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence this year compared to last year. One year ago, people could only wa… Read More

