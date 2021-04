Breaking News : DUI Strike Team Blitz ends with narcotics-related DUIs, wrong-way driver

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Authorities also reported another wrong-way driver who was stopped at Summerlin Parkway and Durango Drive.

The Nevada Highway Patrol DUI Strike Team was very busy Saturday night during their weekend “blitz,” the department said over social media. Troopers reportedly endured multiple narcotics-related DUIs and charged several with felony drug charges. RELATED | Nevada ranked most stressed state for 2021,…. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.