Breaking News : ‘Double Mutation’ COVID-19 Variant Found in San Francisco Bay Area

A new “double mutation” variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in California. It’s believed to be the first of its kind in the United States. http://nbcct.co/j7gKJ8p

A new variant of the coronavirus is in the Bay Area and it is believed to be the first of its kind in the United States. The new double mutation is believed to be responsible for the surge in cases in India. Read More

