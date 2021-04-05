Breaking News : doTERRA recalls 1.3 million bottles of product due to risk of poisoning children

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

CHECK YOUR HOUSE: The products are a risk to children, if they swallow it or apply it on their skin, because it failed to pass packaging requirements.

doTERRA announced Monday it is recalling 1. 3 million bottles of three of its products because of a risk of poisoning and failing to meet child resistant packaging requirements. According to a notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission,doTERRA Deep Blue, PastTense and Deep Blue… Read More

