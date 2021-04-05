Breaking News : DMX friends and family holding prayer vigil at Westchester hospital where rapper remains in critical condition after heart attac…

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Fans of Ruff Ryders legend DMX will gather for a vigil Monday afternoon at the Westchester hospital where reports say the rapper is in critical condition after a weekend heart attack brought on by a drug overdose.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is on life support, in a “vegetative state.”

The Ruff Ryders To The Rescue Foundation will hold a prayer vigil outside the hospital at 5 p.m. Read More

