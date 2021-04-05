Breaking News : Derek Chauvin trial: Chief says restraint of George Floyd ‘absolutely’ violated department policy

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

“That action is not de-escalation,” the chief said in court. “When we talk about the framework of our sanctity of life, and when we talk about the principles and values we have, that action goes contrary to what we’re talking about.”

Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Monday that Derek Chauvin’s decision to restrain George Floyd with a knee to his neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020 “absolutely” violated department policy. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.