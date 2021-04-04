Breaking News : Deputies searching for missing Gallatin teen

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

PLEASE SHARE! 16-year-old Tylilah Law has been missing since Thursday April 1. Please call Sumner County deputies if you see her.

News Actions Facebook Tweet Email Deputies searching for missing Gallatin teen 16-year-old missing since April 1 Sumner County Sheriff’s Office Tylilah Law, 16, missing since April 1 By: Tommy Crouse Posted at 2:34 PM, Apr 04, 2021 and last updated 2021-04-04 15:34:35-04 NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sumner … Read More

