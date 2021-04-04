Breaking News : Democrats and Republicans must confront Iran together

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Democrats and Republicans must confront Iran together

Joseph Lieberman, who represented Connecticut in the U.S. Senate and is chairman of United Against Nuclear Iran, writes

During my 24 years of service in the U.S. Senate, one of the subjects on which progress was not blocked by partisanship was U.S. policy toward the Islamic Republic of Iran. For years, strong bipartisan majorities in both houses of Congress working with presidents of both parties enacted economic san… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.