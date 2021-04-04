Breaking News : Delta cancels over 70 flights, suspends seat blocking due to Easter pilot shortage

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The airline tells 7News the flight cancelations have been caused by several factors “including staffing, large numbers of employee vaccinations and pilots returning to active status.”

Per FAA guidelines, pilots must wait 48 hours after each dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines before they are allowed to “act as a pilot in command, or in any other capacity as a required flightcrew member.”

