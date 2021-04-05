Breaking News : Daniel Andrews walking 18 minutes a day following nasty fall

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

"I'm making steady progress."

Premier Daniel Andrews walking nearly 20 minutes a day after 'nasty' fall

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is walking 18 minutes a day after being seriously injured following a fall last month.

