Breaking News : Crews Battling 5-Alarm Blaze in Lawrence, Mass.; Multiple Buildings on Fire

Multiple area fire departments are responding to a large fire involving at least five buildings in Lawrence, Mass. http://nbcct.co/jHCxtmA

Multiple area fire departments responded to a large fire involving at least four buildings in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Sunday evening. Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said four multi-family homes on Bennington and Saratoga caught fire, one of which was completely destroyed in the 5-alarm blaze. T… Read More

