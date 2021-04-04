Breaking News : COVID-19 patient in ‘critical condition’ in Adelaide ICU | Sky News Australia

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

A man in his 40s has been transferred to ICU with the highly contagious South African strain of the coronavirus and is currently in a critical condition.

A man in his 40s has been transferred to ICU with the highly contagious South African strain of the coronavirus and is currently in a critical condition. SA Health reported the man is the first COVID-19 patient in the Royal Adelaide Hospital since last May Read More

