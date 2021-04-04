Breaking News : County commissioners to discuss dissolution of jail trust

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

TOMORROW: “I’m very ready on Monday to have a discussion about what do we do next and what will we do different,” said Commissioner Blumert.

About a week after a hostage situation in the Oklahoma County Jail that ended with police shooting an inmate, the Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners will discuss the “dissolution of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority,” or jail trust. It was one of several deaths inside the jail since… Read More

