Breaking News : Country legend Dolly Parton gets her second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Country queen Dolly Parton on Friday received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

She even changed her song “Jolene” for the occasion and sang, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m beggin’ of you please don’t hesitate” prior to receiving her vaccination.

Country queen Dolly Parton on Friday received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In early March,Parton shared a photo of herself getting her first dose of the Moderna shot.

