Breaking News : Council seeks applications for $625k in crime prevention grant proposals

In a stretch of Indy where gas stations selling groceries are easier to come by than proper grocery stores or sit down restaurants that provide a good meal, one city councilor hopes the new crime prevention grants can help bring relief to this food desert and — in doing so — reduce the crime food deserts cause.

Russ McQuaid reports.

INDIANAPOLIS — Warren Watford spent his Easter Sunday grilling up pork rib tips, turkey tips and turkey legs from a barbeque grill pulled behind a U Haul truck parked in the 3300 block of For… Read More

