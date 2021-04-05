Breaking News : Controlled burn to be conducted at Waterworks Prairie Park

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

You may see smoke around the Waterworks Prairie Park in Iowa City today.

A controlled prairie burn will be conducted today, April 5, 2021, at Waterworks Prairie Park in Iowa City. Park users should expect partial closures. A comprehensive burn plan was prepared and approved by the Iowa City Fire Department, and considerations will be made for wind direction and required…. Read More

