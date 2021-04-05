Breaking News : CMU Fires Keno Davis After 9 Seasons – MISportsNow

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Central Michigan University fired men’s basketball coach Keno Davis Monday after nine seasons. Davis was hired by CMU in 2012 to replace former coach Ernie Ziegler and went 142-143 overall and 62-94 in the Mid-American Conference, with a MAC championship in 2015. Under his direction, the Chippewas… Read More

