Breaking News : Clark County firefighters respond to motel on Boulder Hwy

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

One person received a medical assessment but was not transported to the hospital.

Firefighters in Las Vegas responded to a report of a fire at a motel on Boulder Highway Sunday morning. The Clark County Fire Department reported that the blaze on 6000 Boulder Highway was initially reported as a fire in a room with heavy smoke. MORE ON NEWS 3 | DUI Strike Team Blitz ends with narco… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.