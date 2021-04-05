Breaking News : City of Las Vegas reopens 5 community centers to public

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Each center will offer free classes, ranging from fitness to dance to youth sports skills, from April 19-26.

Five community centers in the city of Las Vegas are reopening to the public Monday. The city says these centers were closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had been offering assistance to families in the meantime. MORE ON NEWS 3 | 4/3/21: Las Vegas wedding chapels and marriage license bur… Read More

