Breaking News : Churches adapt for second COVID-19 Easter Sunday celebrations

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

In this year of isolation and difficulty, Pastor Chromy with Mount Hermon Baptist Church realizes connection is important now more than ever.

Over the past year, churches have had to make adjustments on how to gather and how to worship. Sunday marked a second Easter Sunday celebrated during the pandemic. Last Easter Sunday looked a lot different. “All of this caught us by surprise,” Dr. Philip Campbell, a pastor at Bibleway Church said. “… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.