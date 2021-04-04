Breaking News : Can I still spread the coronavirus after I’m vaccinated?

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Given the uncertainty and the arrival of more contagious variants, experts say fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks and social distance in public and when visiting with unvaccinated people at high risk for severe illness if infected.

NEW YORK (AP) Can I still spread the novel coronavirus after I’m vaccinated? It’s possible. Experts say the risk is low, but are still studying how well the shots blunt the spread of the virus. The current vaccines are highly effective at preventing people from getting seriously sick with COVID-19. … Read More

