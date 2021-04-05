Breaking News : Boone County outpaces Mid-Missouri in coronavirus vaccine; eligibility expands this week – ABC17NEWS

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Boone County is ahead of most Mid-Missouri counties in vaccinating its residents. The race isn’t close with most area counties, some of which are more than 10 percentage points behind Boone. By Leila Mitchell ABC 17 News.

Boone County has the second-highest vaccination initiation rate at 32.8% among the 117 local public health agencies in the state, with 59,128 coronavirus vaccinations given out. Read More

