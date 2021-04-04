Breaking News : Boat explodes into flames on NSW Hawkesbury River | Sky News Australia

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Eight people are being treated for burns after a boat explosion on the New South Wales central coast.

Eight people are being treated for burns after a boat explosion on the New South Wales central coast. The vessel caught fire at Brooklyn on the Hawkesbury River just after 5pm on Sunday afternoon. Emergency services arrived to discover the 28-foot boat engulfed in flames and it took firefighters alm… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.