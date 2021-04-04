Breaking News : Biden infrastructure package should focus on Cross Bronx Expressway, says Rep. Torres

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The Bronx, torn asunder by a Robert Moses highway, should get money under the infrastructure funding President Biden wants to set aside for communities damaged by racist planning, Rep. Ritchie Torres said.

‘Highway redesign, as well as vehicle electrification, would represent a structural shift on public health in the Bronx,’ Rep. Ritchie Torres told the Daily News on Sunday, arguing for the Cross Bronx Expressway to benefit from funds in President Biden’s infrastructure proposals. Read More

