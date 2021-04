Breaking News : Bald Eagle Release

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

CHECK THIS OUT! Beautiful Bald Eagle back to the wild.

According Montana Raptor Conservation Center’s Facebook page:

This bird was hit by a car in Gallatin Canyon 3 weeks ago and was rescued by some amazing citizens! The bird was lucky to only suffer minor injures and is now back where it belongs!

Courtesy: Jordan Spyke and Montana Raptor Conservation Center

nbcmontana.com

