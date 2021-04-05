Breaking News : Avera Medical Minute: Timing your mammogram after COVID vaccine can help prevent false alarms

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Some women’s mammograms are showing swollen lymph nodes.

Outside of having a COVID vaccine, that would be a cause for concern. Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2021/04/05/avera-medical-minute-timing-your-mammogram-after-covid-vaccine-can-help-prevent-false-alarms/

New medical research is showing 11 percent of women who receive a covid vaccine, have an immune response in their lymph nodes, enlarging them. Avera Breast Surgeon Doctor Michelle Bryan says those are the same lymph nodes that drain the breast. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.