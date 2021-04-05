Breaking News : Attorneys for Dems, state argue issue of remote access to House sessions before appeals court panel

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Attorneys for seven Democratic state lawmakers and for Republican House Speaker Sherman Packard squared off Monday before a three-judge federal appeals court panel – at issue was whether Packard should be required to provide remote access to House sessions for legislators who, due to their medical conditions, are at heightened risk of serious complications from COVID-19.

