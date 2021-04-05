Breaking News : Arizona AG Brnovich invites VP Harris to tour border as crisis escalates

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is inviting Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been tasked with tackling the root causes of the migration crisis, to tour the southwest border in the state — saying it will give the vice president “firsthand insight” into what those on the ground are experiencing.

EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is inviting Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been tasked with tackling the root causes of the migration crisis, to tour the southwest border in the state — saying it will give the vice president “firsthand insight” into what those on the ground… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.