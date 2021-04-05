Breaking News : April 5 data: 1 COVID-19 death in Utah, less than 200 cases

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS: The rolling 7-day average for positive tests continues to decrease as hospitalizations remain above 120.

Utah recorded a total of 173 COVID-19 cases on Monday, as only one more person died from the virus. The rolling 7-day average for positive tests continues to drop, with 397 per day, according to the Utah Department of Health. Utah health officials and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, said comparing data day t… Read More

