Breaking News : April 4 data: 344 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

JUST IN: 14,350 new COVID-19 vaccinations administered since yesterday. No new deaths, reports the Utah Department of Health

The Utah Department of Health reports 31,100 more vaccines given yesterday, which brings the state’s total close to 1. 5 million. The state also reports 344 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. The health department also reports the following information: Positives:387,341 positive cases today. Thi… Read More

