Breaking News : April 2021 is ‘Utah Dark Sky Month,’ Gov. Cox declares

DARK SKY MONTH: Utah has 23 accredited International Dark Sky places.

Have you been to one to see the Milky Way in the night sky?

April 2021 is officially “Utah Dark Sky Month” in the state after Gov. Spencer Cox signed an official declaration Monday. To celebrate, Cox wants folks to visit one of Utah’s 23 accredited International Dark Sky places, which are listed further down in this story. In a news release, Cox stated: Dark… Read More

