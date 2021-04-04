Dominic Belcastro Death – Obituary : An off-duty Phillipsburg police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash this weekend.

It happened Saturday night on Memorial Parkway.

Police confirm the officer who died was Dominic Belcastro, who served eight years on the push.

Another officer in Phillipsburg has launched an internet fundraiser for Belcastro’s family.

