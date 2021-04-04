Breaking News : Americans ‘want to see us get it done’: Buttigieg on Biden’s infrastructure plan

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Sunday that he believes it could be possible to get Republicans on board with President Joe Biden’s massive, $2 trillion infrastructure bill that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said he plans to fight “every step of the way.”

“One way or the other, we’ve got to get it done,” he said.

