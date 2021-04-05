Breaking News : Alda man charged with threatening protester with gun pleads no contest

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

An Alda man accused of threatening a protester with a gun during a June 2020 protest in Grand Island has pleaded no contest to three charges.

https://nebraska.tv/news/alda-man-charged-with-threatening-protestor-with-gun-pleads-no-contest

An Alda man accused of threatening a protester with a gun during a June 2020 protest in Grand Island has pleaded no contest to three charges. According to Hall County District Court records, Bobby Williamson, 43, pleaded no contest to amended charges of two counts of terroristic threats and one coun…

