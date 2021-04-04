Breaking News : Air quality researchers say Utah must act to combat bad air’s effects on health, economy

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

BAD AIR: “Between 2,000 and 8,000 people die prematurely every year in Utah because of the cumulative effects of air pollution.”

Spring in Utah brings blue skies, sunshine, and fresh air. But there is an ugly cloud hanging over the state of Utah. Caption: KUTV: Ron Bird reports A long-running study at Brigham Young University shows the state needs to clean up its air — and soon. “Between 2,000 and 8,000 people die prema… Read More

