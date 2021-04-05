Breaking News : Abbott won’t throw 1st pitch at Rangers opener, says MLB is being influenced by partisan politics

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

JUST IN: Hours before the Texas Rangers were set to have Texas Gov. Greg Abbott throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the first home opener at the new Globe Life Field stadium, the governor announced he would no longer participate in any Major League Baseball events, including Monday’s game.

The governor announced his decision was in reaction to what he described as the league’s “false narrative on voter integrity laws.” Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.